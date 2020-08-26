A final farewell for three veterans, all within the same family, took place at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly on Aug. 26.
Family members told TV5 that they believe this is the first time in U.S. history that three members from the same family who fought in the Civil Way World War I and World War II will be buried side by side at the cemetery.
“It’s a great honor to have them here at the Great Lakes National Cemetery,” said Robert Armstead. “I consider this sacred holy ground.”
Robert Armstead’s family has a long history of military service.
Peter Armstead served three years for the union in the Civil War, Earl Armstead fought in France during World War I and in World War II, Robert Armstead’s father, also named Robert, took the battlefield in Europe.
The trio was honored at a private service due to the COVID-19 restrictions.
It marked the end of Armstead’s efforts to make the Great Lakes National Cemetery his family member’s final resting place.
“It just came about,” said Armstead. “It was grace of God, as I say.”
TV5 introduced you to Armstead last October. He was trying to raise money for burial expenses to get his late family members in the same place.
Donations poured in.
Armstead also received help from the Michigan National Guard, Michigan State Police, along with the Sons of the American Revolution and the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War.
It paved the way for Armstead to have one last moment with his father.
“We were very close,” said Armstead.
Armstead also said he is planning a public event for 2021. The date hasn’t been finalized yet.
