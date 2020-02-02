Final preparations are underway for the Dow Tennis Classic in Midland, and female tennis players from around the world will battle it out on the court.
“The Dow Tennis Classic is a great community event,” said Talaya Schile, Director of the Dow Tennis Classic. “We pair world-class tennis with community outreach.”
The pressure is on for crews to put those final touches on the court.
“We’re finalizing the stadium, getting the press conference ready for tomorrow morning,” said Schile. “Then, setting up our vendor areas will be the main focus for today.”
Schile said they have taken the past few days to make sure everything is in tip-top shape.
“Set-up this year has actually been a breeze,” Schile said. “It’s just really organized and I have a great team behind me.”
This is a week Schile has been waiting for.
“I’m very excited,” said Schile. “This is my favorite week of the whole year.”
The Dow Tennis Classic is a tradition that will showcase major talent while inspiring the next generation of professionals.
“We have over 4,000 kids that get to come in and watch the matches or experience pros to the schools,” Schile said.
The Dow Tennis Classic will take place Feb. 3 through Feb. 9 this year.
