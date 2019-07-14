Crowds waited patiently for their final day to see boats roar down the Saginaw River.
“We came to Bay City for our first anniversary because my husband always wanted to come to the races so we came today,” said Angie Marshall.
The last day of Rockin’ the River in Bay City hosted the final competitions for all speed boat categories rounding out a busy two weeks on the river, but the festivities aren’t done yet.
“We had Fourth of July last week and this weekend is River Roar and next weekend is Tall Ships,” said Debbie Kiesel, a board member of Rockin’ the River.
Each event takes hundreds if not thousands of volunteers to complete without a hitch.
Organizers say because they’re back to back this time around they’re still in need of help.
“Just requires a lot of volunteers and each event has their loyal volunteers but if anyone is interested in volunteering, we’re pretty much done but I’m sure Tall Ships could find some more volunteers,” Kiesel said.
With two of the biggest events already in the bag, volunteers have high hopes for next week.
“Oh I think Tall Ships is going to be fantastic. No rain and it’s going to be warm, actually very hot. So they’re going to do very well as long as the water cooperates they’ll do good,” Kiesel said.
For some boating fans, Sunday's races were enough to hold them over until Tall Ships next week.
