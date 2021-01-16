IMAGE: Soo Locks

The Soo Locks finished its 2020 season Saturday morning.

The final ship went through the Poe Lock at 4:06 a.m. Saturday.

This year, the final ship was the Walter J. McCarthy Jr. which is headed for Gary Indiana with 70,107 tons of taconite.

