The Soo Locks finished its 2020 season Saturday morning.
The final ship went through the Poe Lock at 4:06 a.m. Saturday.
This year, the final ship was the Walter J. McCarthy Jr. which is headed for Gary Indiana with 70,107 tons of taconite.
