Stimulus checks from the IRS have started to make their way into bank accounts.
But when it comes to the extra money, should you spend it or save it?
Todd Arner, a financial advisor and president of Arner Investment Management, said the best thing to do is pay your bills.
“If you have lost an income, you’re going to need that money to take care of necessities, to pay bills, maybe gas up your car,” Arner said.
After you take care of paying off any bills or necessities, there’s things you can do like save it or spend it on local, small businesses.
“When some of those businesses are allowed to begin reopening, I really hope, and I’m certainly going to take my dollars and get out there and help some of these small businesses who’ve just been terribly hurt by this whole thing,” Arner said.
Not everyone is flexible with their money. A bankrate.com survey revealed 31 percent of Americans said the stimulus check won’t last them a month.
“It always helps to have a budget, obviously. A budget is what helps you get through. If you have a budget, then you can prioritize where that money is being spent,” Arner said.
In the meantime, rumors are floating around that this money either has to be repaid to the government or taxed.
“The answer to that is no. It is not taxable to you in anyway. It’s not going to be counted as income and you will not have to pay taxes on it nor will you ever have to pay it back,” Arner said.
Arner said everyone’s situation is different, but it’s best to have a plan moving forward.
