News of the coronavirus has caused the U.S. stock market to plummet in record time.
"This happens on a fairly regular basis," Todd Arner from Arner Investment Management said.
That drop is something that financial advisors say is only natural.
"Unfortunately, that panic brought in by the coronavirus provided that excuse for the market to go down," Arner said.
He says the market dropped at least 10 percent from its most recent high on Feb 19, making it one of the fastest declines in history.
But Arner explains that these market pullbacks happen every one in a half years, and says this isn't unusual, even with fears surrounding the coronavirus.
But could it also have an impact on the global economy?
“It could, I just think it's a little bit too early to see that," Arner said.
That's why he's advising his clients and others to stay in contact with their financial planners and not to make any rash decisions without consulting a professional first.
Arner says being too hasty and pulling out your savings early could lead to even more issues down the line.
"If you're pulling out now, there's no way you're back in the market in the next four months,” he said. “You're going to stay out of the market, and therefore you're going to feel the pain of the down and you're not going to feel the gain of the upside."
