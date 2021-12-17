State agencies are working to keep the heat on for Michigan families during the winter with financial help and shutoff protections.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel, the Michigan Public Service Commission, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and other state departments are offering resources to help keep Michiganders warm.
“There is help available for working families, seniors, and other Michiganders to stay safe and warm this winter,” Whitmer said. “We will continue working together to put Michiganders first and lower costs for families this winter, and I urge anyone struggling with home heating costs to call 211 or go to mi211.org to learn more about resources for those in need.”
“We don’t want anyone to have to worry about keeping their homes warm during the Michigan winter,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said. “MDHHS and other state agencies are here to help. Residents should be aware of the state’s energy-related assistance programs and services.”
Nessel is also warning Michiganders of utility scams and is asking consumers to report any unfair prices with her department by calling 877-765-8388 or file a complaint online.
“If you have any doubt about a caller or someone who comes to your door without proper identification, contact your utility using the phone number on your most recent bill and ask to speak to a customer service representative," Nessel said. "You should also file a complaint with my office so the proper authorities can respond accordingly.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.