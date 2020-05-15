Living through this pandemic isn't just a health crisis, it's a financial one, too, and many people are taking a hit.
As people continue to wait for unemployment benefits or even their stimulus money, trying to make ends meet seems like a weekly challenge for most, but there are ways you can stretch your money in order to pay your bills and keep food on the table.
Joe Vitale, owner of American Retirement Advisors Inc., says many companies are understanding of people's situations.
He says to make calls to see if there's any relief program for you.
"A lot of companies are being forgiving on some debts or giving you some time to pay," said Vitale. "Definitely call those credit cards, call those car payments, house payments, make sure everybody knows you've been affected."
Other possible ways to save money include cancelling unnecessary subscriptions such as streaming services, meal subscriptions and even extra phone storage.
Vitale mentioned some of his clients are even changing their eating habits so they're either skipping take-out, growing their own food or making new recipes with food you already have.
If it gets to a certain point, Vitale says you may have to take a look at your 401-K.
"If they're having a hard time or they're furloughed right now or even if they're pinching pennies, they're not putting as much into their 401 right now because some companies are not matching," said Vitale. "In the short term, if you're really tight on cash, that's a good way to get some extra money in your pocket."
These are just some general ways to save a few bucks for those bills, but we know everyone' situation is different.
If you need any further assistance, American Retirement Advisors says they're just a phone call away.
