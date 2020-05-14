Financial institutions are being strongly encouraged to protect their customers' coronavirus relief funds from overdrafts and fees.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) issued a bulletin for financial institutions to follow this guidance.
“Michiganders have been greatly impacted by COVID-19, and we must do all we can to help those who are suffering financial losses due to this pandemic,” said Gov. Whitmer. “Our state’s financial institutions have been good partners in their communities, and we encourage them to continue to assist their customers with the financial challenges they face.”
Relief funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act are intended for food, medicine, and housing during the pandemic.
Michigan financial institutions are urged to treat those deposits in the spirit of the disaster relief legislation so Michiganders can use the funds on living expenses.
Institutions are encouraged to not access customers’ COVID-19 stimulus payments to satisfy overdrafts or for overdraft fees, ATM fees or late payment fees.
“We appreciate the great efforts our state-chartered banks and credit unions have taken as part of this and other COVID-19 relief programs,” said Anita Fox, DIFS Director. “Our state’s financial institutions will continue to play a vital role in our economic recovery as we address the impacts of this pandemic.”
