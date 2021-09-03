An abandoned house in Bay County is considered a total loss after a fire broke out Friday morning.

It happened at a home on Stevenson Road between 8 and 9 Mile in Gibson Township about 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 3.

The structure caught fire while crews were handling a controlled burn of a barn about 150 yards away, the Gibson Township Fire Department said.

No injuries were reported from this incident. It’s unknown what started the fire and an investigation is underway.

Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.