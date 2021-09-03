An abandoned house in Bay County is considered a total loss after a fire broke out Friday morning.
It happened at a home on Stevenson Road between 8 and 9 Mile in Gibson Township about 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 3.
The structure caught fire while crews were handling a controlled burn of a barn about 150 yards away, the Gibson Township Fire Department said.
No injuries were reported from this incident. It’s unknown what started the fire and an investigation is underway.
