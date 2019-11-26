Tuscola County Central Dispatch is reporting a fire at an apartment building in Fairgrove.
Officials said the call came in at 7:07 a.m. for the fire at 2044 N. Main Street.
We know that four fire departments are on the scene, but no other details are available at this time.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the downtown area.
Stay with WNEM TV5 for more information as it becomes available.
