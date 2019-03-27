Discount Tire in Flint Township went up in flames on March 27 around 5:30 p.m.
Black smoke, burning rubber, and flames all blowing out of the business as four different fire stations worked to put the fire out.
"We seen all the black smoke roaring and so we decided to follow it and this is where we ended up at," Cindy Wayne, a witness said.
According to the Flint Twp. Fire Chief Thomas Stadler, nobody was hurt.
"Very quickly evacuated the area, made sure people were not just out of the building, but out of the smoke. The tires obviously pose a huge problem. The wind has been a serious detriment to our extinguisher. Especially when the fire broke through the roof," Stadler said.
Officials said that the fire became contained after about two hours, and that the cause of the fire is still unknown.
Grand Blanc, Swartz Creek, Flint, and Flint Twp Fire Departments all responded to the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.