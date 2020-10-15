Michigan State Police have completed an investigation into what started a fire at a post office in Otsego County.
Troopers and firefighters were sent to a structure fire at the U.S. Post Office in Elmira on Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 11:07 p.m.
Michigan State Police said the building was fully engulfed in smoke and flames.
According to the investigation by the MSP 7th District Fire Marshall, the fire started from an electrical issue.
The burn pattern at an electrical outlet inside the wall and other evidence is consistent with an electrical fire.
MSP said the building was secure and there were no signs of entry after closing.
No signs of accelerants were found when an MSP canine was brought to the scene.
Elmira residents concerned about their mail delivery should contact the Gaylord post office at (989) 732-6800.
