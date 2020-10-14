Investigators are looking into what started a fire at a post office in Otsego County.
Troopers and firefighters were sent to a structure fire at the U.S. Post Office in Elmira on Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 11:07 p.m.
Michigan State Police said the building was fully engulfed in smoke and flames.
According to the preliminary investigation, the fire may have started from an electrical outlet inside the building on the south side.
The MSP 7th District Fire Marshall and an agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) will be investigating the cause of the fire at the scene Wednesday afternoon.
Elmira residents concerned about their mail delivery should contact the Gaylord post office at (989) 732-6800.
