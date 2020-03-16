Fire at Hooligan's Bar & Grill in Bay City

Fire departments from Bay City and Hampton Township are responding to a fire at Hooligan's Bar & Grill on North Water Street in Bay City.
Bay County Central Dispatch first reported the fire just after 2:30 a.m. on Monday, March 16.
Crews on the scene tell TV5 no one was inside the bar when the blaze broke out and there are no reported injuries.
The inside of the bar has sustained significant damage.
While the cause is unknown, the fire remains under investigation.
