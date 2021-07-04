Firefighters in Mt. Pleasant are investigating what started a fire at a restaurant.
Crews were sent to Kuji Hibachi and Sushi, located at 5768 E. Pickard Road, at 8:25 p.m. on July 3 for the fire.
When firefighters arrived on the scene, they saw smoke and flames emerging from the back of the structure. The blaze began outside of the building, burned into a wall, and reached the attic area, according to the Mt. Pleasant Fire Department.
All staff and customers were evacuated safely. The building sustained moderate damage and light structural damage to the rear corner and roof.
