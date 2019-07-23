Employees were temporarily evacuated during a fire at the General Motors Metal Casting Operations plant in Saginaw.
The Saginaw Fire Department was called to the fire at 12:50 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23.
Fire officials say molten metal being poured in a kiln area ignited a fire that spread to nearby ductwork.
The ductwork sprinkler system and the plant's fire brigade contained most of the flames inside the building.
When the fire department arrived, flames had spread to the exterior ductwork, which collapsed.
After extinguishing the fire outside, Saginaw firefighters helped put out the fire inside. They were assisted by the Buena Vista Fire Department.
No injuries were reported.
The cost of the damage is still being determined.
