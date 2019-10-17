Elsie Area Fire was dispatched to a vacant house fire Thursday morning.
It happened at a vacant home used for police and fire training in the 7000 block of W. Allen Road.
The fire was not set for a training session, Elsie Area Fire said in a press release.
Mutual aid was requested from Chesaning Brady Fire, Ashley Fire Department, Ovid-Middlebury Fire, Owosso Township Fire Department, and Mobile Medical Response.
The fire remains under investigation.
If you have any information or witnesses any suspicious activity in that area between the hours of 6 p.m. on Oct. 17 and 7 a.m. on Oct. 17, you are asked to call the Michigan State Police Arson tip line at 888-684-FIRE or contact Elsie Fire Investigator Capt. Grinnell at 989-862-4273 ext. 7.
