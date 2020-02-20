Fire at Village Inn Restaurant on Mackinac Island

Firefighters on Mackinac Island had a busy night Wednesday, knocking down flames at the Village Inn Restaurant.
Crews were called out at around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19 after a passerby saw flames in the window of the restaurant.
Crews arrived on scene and helped evacuate people from the second floor, while others worked to knock down the rest of the fire.
Firefighters were on scene for about an hour.
The fire is under investigation but is not considered suspicious.
Officials said the 12-degree air made for some extra hazards as equipment iced up quickly.
No injuries were reported.
