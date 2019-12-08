Investigators are trying to determine what started a house fire near Hart Street and Dunbar Street in Essexville.
It was paged out by Bay County Central Dispatch at about 9:50 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8.
Essexville Public Safety Captain Nathan House said most of the flames come from the second floor of the home.
No one was living at the home, which was being renovated at the time of the fire.
No one was hurt.
The Essexville Public Safety Department was assisted by the Bay City Public Safety Department, Hampton Township Fire Department, and Portsmouth Township Fire Department.
