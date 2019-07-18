Japanese fire official says 12 people are presumed dead, and even more missing after a fire at the Kyoto animation studio.
Kyoto prefectural police say the fire broke out Thursday morning at the three-story building after a man burst in and spread unidentified liquid that set off the blaze.
Rescue officials set up a tent outside the building to provide first aid and sort out the injured.
Fire department officials say more than 70 people were in the building at the time of the fire, but most of them ran outside.
