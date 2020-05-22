Only one outbuilding was lost in a wildfire that charred at least 120 acres in Crawford County.
The fire started Thursday near M-72 and Sweet Fern and forced people between M-72 and the Au Sable River to evacuate.
By 9:30 p.m. all evacuated residents were allowed to return home.
It’s unclear how the fire started.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.