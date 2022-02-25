One person died in a fire at D&S Transmission Repair in Vienna Township Friday afternoon, according to the Clio Area Fire Department.
Genesee County 911 first reported the fire at about 4:15 p.m.
Fire Chief Jim Bronson said it's believed the victim was a worker. There were no other reported injuries.
The investigation has been given to the Michigan State Police fire investigator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.