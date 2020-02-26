No one was injured after a house caught fire in Bridgeport Township Wednesday night.
It happened at a house in the 4400 block of King Road.
The home is owner by someone who lives in Detroit and no one was staying there at the time of the fire, Bridgeport Township Fire Chief David Smigiel said.
Neighbors discovered the fire and called 911, Smigiel said.
The house was completely involved by the time crews arrived, Smigiel said, adding it is a complete loss.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Buena Vista crews assisted with the fire.
