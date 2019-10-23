No one was injured after a fire broke out in downtown Flushing Wednesday afternoon.
It happened about 12:30 p.m. in an apartment above Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio at 212 E. Main Street, Flushing Fire Chief Jim Michael said.
There was light smoke coming from the second floor when crews arrived to the scene.
The fire was caused by an electrical fire in the doorway, Michael said.
The building sustained minor damage.
