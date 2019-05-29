The Assistant Fire Chief in Argentine Township receives an outpour of support from his community after being diagnosed with a life-threatening disease.
“It’s been pretty rough, a little bit of denial,” said Assistant Fire Chief Frank Hatton.
Hatton said he’s taking life one step at a time.
His world was turned upside down last year after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis.
The disease causes the lung walls to become damaged and scarred making it difficult to breathe. Pulmonary fibrosis can be deadly.
Hatton’s only hope for a second chance is a lung transplant. He said he’s on the list.
“Nervous, I mean there’s no guarantee, especially with surgery. With any transplant surgery, the best thing you can do is maintain the regimen as you’d call it,” Hatton said.
It’s a tough process but Frank said he’s used to tough. He’s spent most of his life keeping his town safe as the assistant chief of the Argentine Fire Department.
“35-years,” Hatton said.
After all the years of giving back to his community, Hatton’s fellow firefighters are trying to give back to him. They started a GoFundMe to assist him with bills.
“They’re the best group of guys I’ve known and the community, I would have never in my wildest dreams have expected this support,” Hatton said.
So far, the GoFundMe has raised over $6,000 to cover medical bills, travel expenses, and medication costs as much as a new car.
The family said every little bit helps and right now they need it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.