Several animals died in a house fire in Midland on Monday.
Crews responded to the home on eastbound Sugnet about 1 p.m.
The eastbound lanes of Sugnet were closed from St. Andrews to Robinhood Terrace while crews responded to the scene. The road has since reopened.
No one was home at the time of the fire. However, there were several animals in the home that died, according to the fire chief.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.