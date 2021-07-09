All lanes on M-13 are now open after being closed from McGraw Street in Bay City to the Zilwaukee Bridge.
The Portsmouth Township Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Renosol Corporation on M-13 just after midnight on Friday morning.
Randy Stefaniak, the Portsmouth Township fire chief said three buildings were involved in the fire, and all three burned down.
The Midland HAZMAT team was called in by authorities due to chemicals in the building. The HAZMAT team monitored the air quality will on the scene.
Stefaniak said the fire department had to evacuate a few homes in the Riverview Estates trailer park, but residents have been able to return home.
Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.
Stay tuned with TV5 for updates.
