Mid-Michigan is expecting dangerously hot temperatures as it heads into the weekend.
“I think it can go away. It’s hot,” said Sharon Wood, resident.
When it comes to this summer sizzle, Wood isn’t the biggest fan.
So when she heard about the Swartz Creek Fire Department opening up some of the hydrants and spray hoses to get people some relief, she went right over.
“I brought my grandson to play in the water and to be cool,” she said.
When the weather isn’t so hot, Wood says she brings her grandson to the playground – which happens nearly every day during the summer. But with this scorcher, she said that’s not an option.
“By about noon, slides are hot. The ground is hot. It’s just too hot. And they get so overheated so easily. We just don’t go when it’s this hot,” Wood said.
Grand Blanc Township Fire Chief Bob Burdette said Wood is probably doing the right thing.
“And just a quick simple contact and a hot slide could cause a burn, first or even second-degree burns,” Burdette said.
The chief warns parents that the equipment their kids are on could be 10 to 20 degrees hotter than the air temperature.
Burdette used a temperature gun to show some of the slides and walking paths were in the triple digits in one Grand Blanc park.
“If you can, stay indoors. You could go swimming and easily cool off that way. But playground equipment, personally myself though, I would try to stay away from,” he said.
Wood said she is going to embrace the hot temperatures with caution and a lot of water.
“In like 14 weeks it’s going to be winter. So I guess we shouldn’t be complaining,” she said.
