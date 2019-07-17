A Flint home was destroyed Wednesday in a fire.
No one was in the home when the fire broke out, according to the Flint Fire Department.
A family does live in the home, but fire crews said they are still trying to contact them.
Crews said a dog was chained up in the yard, and it was turned over to animal control until they can find the owner.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.