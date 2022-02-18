Crews are responding to a large fire in an industrial area in Bay County's Monitor Township.
A TV5 live camera captured the flames a little after 9 p.m. Friday night.
Central dispatch is telling residents to avoid the area of Mackinaw Road and Valley Center Dr.
TV5 is working to find out more information.
We have a crew heading to the scene.
Stay with TV5 as we continue to learn more.
