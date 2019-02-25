A fire that started in the kitchen caused extensive damage to a home on the corner of Woodbridge and Stevens on Monday afternoon.
The home’s owner, Linda Napier, had been sleeping but a smoke detector alerted her to the fire.
“Ran to the kitchen and it was already in flames,” she said. “I tried to holler for my grand-kids and I thought they were still up there.”
Napier’s 15-year-old grandson also heard the smoke detector and helped his nephew to safety.
“I pushed the screen out of my window and I just jumped, and I turned, and he jumped and I caught him,” said Cameron Napier.
Saginaw fire department Battalion Chief Tom Raines said there could have been a different outcome had there not been smoke detectors in the home.
“There were smoke detectors in the home that did just what they were supposed to do,” he said.
Raines said it is important to recognize that it was because of the smoke detector that everyone was able to exit the home safely.
He said with the help of the Red Cross, the fire department makes smoke detectors available to residents and encourages anyone who needs a smoke detector to contact the fire department to get one.
Raines said he believes the fire was accidental, but an investigation will be conducted.
