A restaurant in Shiawassee County is picking up the pieces after a fire broke out on Saturday, April 27.
In a Facebook post, Johnny V’s Smokehouse in Corunna said at this time the building seems to be a total loss.
The restaurant said it is working with authorities to assess the damage.
“We ask for your patience during this time and for your prayers for our staff and their families as we figure everything out,” the restaurant wrote.
The restaurant said no one was hurt from the fire.
No word yet what started the blaze.
Stay with TV5 as we are working to learn more.
