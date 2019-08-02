A fire damaged a playground in Flint.
The play structure at Memorial Park on 5th Street in Flint was damaged by fire Thursday night.
The fire caused plastic on the play structure to melt.
The park is about a block away from the Genesee County Sheriff's Department.
