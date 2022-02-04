Fire-related deaths across Michigan are up 144% in 2022 so far, according to the Bureau of Fire Services.
The bureau has recorded 18 fires state-wide this year that have killed 22 people. All of the deaths have been deemed preventable and accidental.
In 2021, 67% of the 107 fire-related deaths in Michigan involved adults over the age of 40. Many of the residential fires happened in the evening and the majority began in the living room or bedroom.
The top three causes of fire deaths in 2021 were:
- Smoking (39%)
- Heating devices like space heaters, wood stoves and fireplaces (23%)
- Cooking (11%)
“It is important to talk about fire safety with our parents, grandparents, friends and neighbors, and help them prepare their home to be more fire safe,” said Michigan Fire Marshal Kevin Sehlmeyer. “You can start with making sure they have working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors in their home. Help develop a fire escape plan that takes into consideration any mobility issues they may have and practice the plan with them. If they smoke or if heaters are being used, make sure to discuss fire safety tips and that fire safe practices are being used. These basic, common-sense steps will increase their ability to escape and survive a fire.”
Michigan residents are encouraged to watch this video about fire safety to increase the chances of survival.
“If I could get one message out to all Michiganders, it would be to ‘get out and stay out’ as quickly as possible if a fire occurs in your home.” Sehlmeyer said.
For residents who need smoke alarms and are experiencing financial hardship, they can contact the Bureau of Fire Services at 517-241-8847.
More safety information can be found here.
