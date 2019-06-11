A plane lost control and hit a hangar in Saginaw County Tuesday morning, according to the Buena Vista Fire Department.
It happened between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.
The fire department was dispatched to the scene.
The plane lost control while taxiing, the department said.
No one was injured and a fuel leak was quickly contained.
The pilot was not planning on flying but he was making sure the plane started before the mechanic came out to do the annual inspection next week, the deputy fire chief said.
The fire department thanked Mike's Wrecker for assisting with the removal of the airplane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.