The Elsie Fire Department saved a deer from a storm drain Thursday evening.
A crew helped a deer that was stuck in a private drain filled with murky water in the Village of Elsie.
They put a ladder down the drain and were able to help the deer back up and out into the woods.
Crews said the deer was injured.
