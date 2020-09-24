IMAGE: Deer rescue
Source: Elsie Fire Department

The Elsie Fire Department saved a deer from a storm drain Thursday evening.

A crew helped a deer that was stuck in a private drain filled with murky water in the Village of Elsie.

They put a ladder down the drain and were able to help the deer back up and out into the woods.

Crews said the deer was injured.

