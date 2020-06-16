A local fire department is warning people to stay off the lake bed surrounding Sanford Lake.
Jerome Township Fire Department posted on social media Tuesday about a rescue they made on Sanford Lake.
A person had to be rescued after walking on what seemed to be a safe lake bed. Fire crews said while the lake bed may seem safe, they aren't.
After recent dam failures and flooding, it has caused erosion on the lake shore, causing a quicksand effect on many lake beds.
Fire crews are warning people to stay off the lake beds for their own safety and because the rescues from these areas are dangerous and time consuming.
