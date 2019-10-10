The Flint Fire Department is using a love of pizza to help keep others safe.
They partnered with Domino’s Pizza to help make deliveries and make sure residents have working smoke detectors.
“Domino’s will take a customer’s call in order. When we deliver it, we’ll come with them. We’ll check their smoke detectors while they’re delivering the pizza,” Flint Fire Department Lt. Michael Cochran said.
If the person’s smoke detector worked, they received their pizza for free. But if it didn’t, the Flint Fire Department replaced the batteries and fixed their smoke detector for free.
“We want people to stay safe out here. So by us doing this we hope to save some people,” said Ashle Longroy, with Domino’s.
One of the customers who received a free pizza and fire inspection was Dorothy Watkins.
“Ain’t no telling what might happen at any time,” Watkins said. “It’s a free fire inspection you get, that’s real nice.”
The special ended at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
If you need a new smoke detector, you can ask the Flint Fire Department.
