Investigators are looking into what caused a house fire Saturday in Otsego County.
The flames engulfed in a two story apartment building on North Court Avenue, near West Mitchell Street, in Gaylord.
The Otsego County Fire Department said the two families were able to get out of the building by the time first responders were on the scene.
They also say the fire was under control after one hour.
Neither the families nor first responders were harmed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.