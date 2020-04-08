Even a pandemic can’t stop a birthday party if people are willing to be creative and put in a little extra effort.
A Mt Pleasant family celebrated their twin boys’ birthday with a parade. Giving everyone in the area a reason to smile.
“My grandsons’ 10th birthday is today, and we had to cancel all their birthday plans because of the coronavirus situation. So, we decided to have a car parade for them today with all of our family members and some of their friends,” said Cindy Stowell, the twin’s grandmother.
Their 10th birthday party was much more than a typical soiree. Twins Brayden and Dylan Smith had a socially distanced, pandemic version of a birthday party celebration.
The Mt. Pleasant twins had no idea they’d be visited by a fire engine leading the parading caravan of party people lining up to celebrate their birthday.
“And I think it’s safe to say the boys were very surprised, very excited about it all,” Stowell said.
Getting the fire engine and friends on hand for the unique outing caused the family to plan a lot more than they would for a typical surprise party. They said it was worth it.
“I felt really surprised. I thought it was cool they got a fire truck and that they decorated their cars,” Brayden said.
“I felt grateful because I haven’t seen my family in a while and it gave me a chance to see them,” Dylan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.