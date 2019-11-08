A popular Fenton restaurant had to close its doors on Friday after a fire broke out in its ventilation system.
The Fenton Fire Department was called to the Fenton Fire Hall restaurant, located at 201 S. Leroy Street, at around 12:22 p.m. on Nov. 8.
Officials said the fire started in the ventilation system of a wood-fired grill and spread to part of the roof. Crews were able to quickly knock the fire down, and fire damage was contained to that ventilation system and a small section of the roof.
There were people inside the restaurant at the time, but all were evacuated without incident.
Crews cleared the scene at around 2:20 p.m., and officials said the restaurant was already starting to clean-up the damage.
The restaurant posted on social media that it hopes to reopen on Saturday, Nov. 9.
