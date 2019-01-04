The Bridgeport Twp. Fire Department responded to the scene of a house fire near the corner of Miriam and Fort.
Saginaw County Central Dispatch reports the call went out late Thursday night.
Officials tell TV5 several people and a cat were inside the home at the time of the blaze, but everyone managed to make it out.
There were no injuries.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.