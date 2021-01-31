A fire in Burton leaves one man in the hospital injured and multiple businesses on Lapeer Road damaged.
The City of Burton Fire Department was dispatched to a commercial structure fire on Lapeer Road at 5:52 p.m. on Jan. 31.
The property on Lapeer Road was used as a storage facility and received significant damage. At the time of the fire there was an employee in the building who sustained injuries according to the Burton Fire Department.
The employee was transported to Hurley Medical Center by ambulance. The Businesses at 5502 and 5504 Lapeer Road sustained water and smoke damage according to the Burton Fire Department.
The City of Burton Fire Department is investigating the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
All fire units have left the scene.
