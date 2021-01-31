A fire in Burton sent one man to the hospital with burn injuries and damaged multiple businesses on Lapeer Road.
The city of Burton Fire Department was sent to a fire at a three-unit commercial building at 5506 Lapeer Rd. at 5:52 p.m. on Jan. 31.
The property on Lapeer Road was used as a storage facility and received significant damage.
At the time of the fire, there was an employee in the building who sustained injuries, according to the Burton Fire Department.
The employee was taken to Hurley Medical Center by ambulance.
Crews contained the fire to 5506 Lapeer Rd., but there was significant smoke and water damage to 5504 Lapeer Rd. and minor smoke damage at 5502 Lapeer Rd., according to the Burton Fire Department.
The city of Burton Fire Department is investigating the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
