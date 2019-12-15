The Maple Grove Fire Department responded to a late night grain dryer fire.
Saginaw County Central Dispatch first reported the fire just before midnight on Sunday, December 15th.
Crews responded to the scene in the 5600 block of Peet Road.
There's been no word on injuries or what caused the fire.
Stay with TV5 for updates.
