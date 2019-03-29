A commercial dryer in the basement of the Saginaw County Jail caught fire early Friday morning.
It happened at around 8:30 a.m. on March 29.
Saginaw County Sheriff Bill Federspiel said that the fire was caused by some clogged vents or a clogged ventilation system.
TV5 was told that no one was hurt, and crews are currently working to clear the smoke and clean up the water from the sprinkler system.
Federspiel said around 100-150 people, a mix of workers and inmates, had to move to higher levels of the jail.
Five STARS buses were called to the scene and officials moved some non-violent inmates to another, undisclosed location, as part of their emergency plan.
We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.
