Fire crews responded to a reported fire in Saginaw.
It happened at a home in the 2000 block of Prescott Avenue.
Saginaw County Central Dispatch first reported the first just after midnight on Monday, July 5th.
A grill fire reportedly started on the porch, but was out when crews arrived.
No one was injured.
