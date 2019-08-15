The Saginaw Fire Department responded to the scene of a structure fire early Thursday morning.
Saginaw County Central Dispatch first reported the fire just around 1:30 am on August 15th.
Crews were on scene on Holland just west of Sheridan.
No word yet on a cause.
Stay with TV5 for updates.
