Authorities are continuing to investigate a fire that destroyed Lula’s Louisiana Cookhouse in downtown Owosso.
The Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Unit, an MSP K9 unit and investigators from the Owosso Fire Department were at the fire scene on Dec. 29. Investigators will return at a later date to gather more information. Officials expect the investigation to take several months.
The fire broke out on Dec. 21 at 12:21 a.m. The back of the restaurant was fully engulfed when crews arrived on the scene. No injuries were reported.
Lily Pearls Lounge was also impacted by the fire. An employee set up a GoFundMe, which has raised more than $14,000.
